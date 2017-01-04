A western New York man faces attempted murder and assault charges after being accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend with a sledgehammer and her father with a shovel.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Mark Dublino of Cheektowaga was arraigned Wednesday in a Buffalo court on charges stemming from separate attacks in suburban Amherst in June.
Prosecutors say Dublino burglarized his former girlfriend's home on June 4, then returned two days later with a sledgehammer and hit her and her boyfriend several times in the head. Authorities say he then went to her 77-year-old father's nearby home and beat him with a shovel.
All three victims are still recovering from their injuries.
Dublino pleaded not guilty. He's being held in jail without bail.
A message left with Dublino's attorney wasn't immediately returned.
