The East Harlem man on trial for the murder of NYPD Officer Randolph Holder has been found guilty on all counts.
The jury returned the verdict against Tyrone Howard Monday after four days of deliberation in Manhattan Supreme Court. Howard shot and killed Holder on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015, during a pursuit along the promenade area of the FDR Drive.
Holder was on the roof of 420 E. 102nd St. that Tuesday night with a fellow housing bureau plainclothes officer when they witnessed a group of men shooting at each other, police said at the time.
As the officers took pursuit of the men, they crossed paths with one of them, Howard, then 30, who was on a bike, police said. At that point Howard, a wanted criminal at the time, put down the bike and fired one time, striking Holder in the front of the head.
Howard was facing multiple charges that included aggravated murder, first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, criminal weapon possession and first-degree reckless endangerment.
