Authorities have made an arrest related to the discovery of female body parts at a New York City garbage transfer station.
The New York Police Department said Sunday that 40-year-old Brooklyn resident Somorie Moses faces a charge of concealment of a human corpse.
Workers at the Metropolitan Transfers Station in the Bronx found a woman's leg and torso Tuesday morning.
Authorities say the woman still is unidentified, and the cause of her death has not been determined.
A telephone number for Moses could not be located.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.