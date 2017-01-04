A knife-wielding 63-year-old man was shot during an altercation with NYPD officers in Brooklyn Tuesday night and later died at a hospital, police officials said early Wednesday.
The man’s identity was not available.
At about 9:30 p.m. officers from the 69th Precinct arrived at a residence in the 900 block of East 99th Street in Canarsie in response to a call of an emotionally disturbed person, NYPD officials said.
The man’s sister had called the NYPD and told them he was acting irrationally, police said.
Two officers approached the man and ordered him to drop the knife but he refused, police said.
Instead, the man approached the officers. After a jolt from a stun-gun failed to stop him, one of the officers opened fired, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, police said.
A knife was recovered at the scene, police said, and no officers were injured.
