At least 25 people were injured in an explosion in a dumpster in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday night, the NYPD and FDNY said.

The explosion was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. at 133 W. 23rd Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues, and fire crews and ambulances descended on the neighborhood.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the FDNY said. NYPD officials said the injured were transported to area hospitals.

Nearby residents reported hearing the explosion, but police did not have further details on what caused the blast. The NYPD’s counterterrorism unit, which responded to the scene, released a photograph of a dumpster that had been crumpled from the force of the blast.

Bomb sniffing dogs swept 23rd Street, going over garbage piles that sat alongside parked cars. Police closed off traffic on 23rd Street along Ninth to Fifth avenues.

On Saturday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that he was working with NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill and gathering facts about what caused the explosion.

Police cleared sidewalks and streets of pedestrians and cars and pushed people back from the scene, where glass could be seen strewed around the street. There were unofficial reports that the bomb squad was on the scene with the FBI.

“Please clear the streets. Call it an evening,” a police officer announced over a megaphone.

The address where the blast occurred houses Visions at Selis Manor, a home for people with blindness. A call to that facility was not answered Saturday night.

The ATF explosives task force also responded to the scene — a busy street filled with restaurants, bars and hotels.

Keith Allen, 58, of California, said he was on his way to dinner when he heard “a huge ka-boom. Everyone on the street just stopped and literally looked at each other.” Allen said he smelled sulfur, and within minutes he saw police cars starting to arrive.

Earlier Saturday, a pipe bomb exploded in a Jersey Shore town shortly before thousands of runners were due to participate in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the blast in Seaside Park around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, said Al Della Fave, spokesman for the Ocean County prosecutor’s office. He also said no surrounding structures suffered any apparent damage.

The third annual Semper Five run was canceled, and the immediate area was put on lockdown.

The pipe bomb was in a plastic garbage can when it exploded, Della Fave said. Authorities immediately cleared the boardwalk and beach area, and bomb-sniffing dogs were used to search the area.

Authorities said there was a report of at least one other explosive device that a New Jersey State Police bomb team would “make safe,” but further details were not disclosed.

Nassau police said on Saturday they were on “heightened alert” and had intensified patrols in the county in response to both bombings.

With Maria Alvarez and The Associated Press