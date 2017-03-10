A man going through customs at Kennedy Airport after arriving from the Dominican Republic was found to have 10 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs, officials said Friday.
Juan Carlos Galan Luperon, 28, of Manhattan appeared nervous and his pants “appeared to be rather snug” when he arrived from the Dominican Republic, on Saturday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said.
Officers escorted Luperon to a private room, where they found packages of white powder taped to each leg, the agency said.
The contents tested positive for cocaine and had a street value of $164,000, the agency said.
Luperon, a U.S. citizen, was charged with narcotics smuggling, the agency said.
