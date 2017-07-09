If you like piña coladas but not waiting for the train, head to this Manhattan restaurant Monday.
Selena Rosa, located on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 89th Street, will be serving glasses of the “largest piña colada ever made” free to Long Island Rail Road commuters as well as New Jersey Transit and Amtrak riders suffering through the so-called summer of hell Monday, according to a news release from the restaurant.
A 6-foot-tall glass holding 150 gallons of piña colada will be stationed outside the Upper East Side restaurant, according to the release. Anyone with an LIRR, NJ Transit or Amtrak ticket will receive a free glass of the beverage, which will be mixed by a cement mixer, all day beginning at noon.
“I am a commuter and wanted to provide relief for my fellow LIRR riders,” the restaurant’s owner, Sammy Musovic, said in the release. “After a few piña coladas, [their] troubles might disappear.”
