Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife released their tax returns on Tuesday reflecting adjusted income of about $221,000.

The bulk of the couple’s income came from de Blasio’s gross municipal salary, which was $225,000 in 2016. The City Council raised mayoral pay to $258,750 last year, but de Blasio declined the increase until after this year’s election.

De Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, drew no salary as head of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, a nonprofit that raises funds for an assortment of city causes.

The couple also made $106,000 in rental income two homes they own in Park Slope, Brooklyn. But they claimed a loss of $6,237 after factoring in expenses including taxes, mortgage interest and depreciation.

In tweets Tuesday, de Blasio criticized President Donald Trump’s refusal to release his own tax returns, on the grounds that the federal government is auditing him.

“See, President Trump? It’s not that hard,” de Blasio tweeted. In another tweet, de Blasio said: “No one forces any of us to run for public office, but those in public office must be transparent about our finances.”

The mayor’s office said de Blasio and McCray paid a total effective tax rate of 31.51 percent, based on $69,523 in federal, state and local taxes.

But they included taxes such as Social Security and Medicare, which typically aren’t considered part of the effective tax rate, said accountant Joseph J. Perry, a partner at the firm Marcum LLP in Melville. He reviewed the return at Newsday’s request.

Excluding those taxes, which de Blasio spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein put at about $10,000, de Blasio’s family paid an effective tax rate of about 26.6 percent, Perry said.

De Blasio and his wife claimed $31,217 tax deduction for tuition for their son, Dante, who attends Yale University. Their daughter, Chiara, graduated from Santa Clara University in California last year. The tax forms claim no tax deduction for her tuition, and Goldstein declined to comment about the reason.

De Blasio and McCray gave $2,088 in charity.