New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver his annual State of the City address Monday evening — a speech that comes as the Democrat seeks re-election this year and grapples with a federal probe into his campaign finance activities.

The mayor will deliver his remarks at the Apollo Theater in Harlem starting at 7p.m., where he is expected to highlight his administration’s efforts over the past three years, and announce new initiatives aimed at improving access to affordable housing, his aides said.

“Tonight’s State of the City address will take direct aim the city’s affordability challenge, with a focus on preserving and creating affordable housing and good-paying jobs in sectors of the future economy,” said de Blasio Spokesman Eric F. Phillips.

De Blasio unveiled portions of his housing agenda over the past few days. On Friday, the mayor announced the city would add 10,000 new apartments to a city program providing affordable housing to households earning less than $40,000. Half of the new apartments will be set aside for seniors and 500 for veterans, the mayor said.

On Sunday de Blasio announced the city would offer free legal counsel and advice to tenants facing evictions. The legal support will be paid for by a $93 million increase in funding for tenant legal services that will be phased in over the next five years.

The initiatives have been rolled out as de Blasio, who is seeking a second-term in office, faces a federal probe into his campaign fundraising operation. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s office is said to be investigating whether the mayor and his aides doled out favors to donors in exchange for campaign contributions and contributions to his defunct nonprofit, Campaign for One New York.

In an e-mail sent to reporters Friday, de Blasio’s aides said “the Mayor and his aides acted appropriately and well within the law at all times,” adding that de Blasio has “voluntarily” agreed to meet with federal prosecutors to discuss the probe.