To his family, Deputy Chief Michael J. Fahy was a hero long before he was taken from them.

“New York knows what we’ve always known, that Mike Fahy was a hero,” his widow Fiona Brett-Fahy said in her eulogy at her husband’s funeral. “I’m nowhere near trying to make sense of any of this.”

Thousands of firefighters gathered in and around a Yonkers church Saturday in honor of Michael Fahy, the New York City firefighter who was killed in an explosion in the Bronx.

In his eulogy, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Fahy was a hero, one whose “life’s work was to protect others.”

Addressing Fahy’s three children, de Blasio referenced his father, a U.S. Army veteran.

“I knew that my father was a hero,” the mayor said. “And I want you to know that you will carry that knowledge with you every day of your lives.

“Not only was your father a good man but he was a hero.”

In his eulogy, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said “the department lost a rising star.”

“He put himself in harm’s way so others would be protected, and they were,” Nigro said.

FDNY Capt. Brendan J. Deehan, who also eulogized Fahy, recalled how he often sought Fahy’s advice, and that advice was always “on point.”

Deehan said: “Anytime there were a few ways to do something, I would think, ‘what would Fahy do?’ ”

Fahy was remembered not only as a proud firefighter but as a family man — one who could not resist the call to the profession.

“He was following in the footsteps of his own dad,” Father Joseph P. Tierney said in the homily during Fahy’s funeral Mass. “Each time there was a run, he was called to serve, to save, and to protect.”

Fahy, whose father, Thomas Fahy, was a battalion chief, recalled how Michael Fahy studied for the bar and graduated law school but only served as a lawyer for nine months.

“Michael realized that his real dream job was working as a member of the finest,” Tienery said.

FDNY Deputy Chief Michael J. Fahy died Sept. 27, 2016. His funeral is Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Yonkers. Photo Credit: FDNY FDNY Deputy Chief Michael J. Fahy died Sept. 27, 2016. His funeral is Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Yonkers. Photo Credit: FDNY

Many members of the FDNY along with firefighters, paramedics and police from around the region took the Metro-North Railroad to Fahy’s funeral.

As they walked through a residential neighborhood to Annunciation Church on Westchester Avenue multiple signs offered “bathroom and coffee” along the route.

A huge jumbo screen outside the church featured a picture of Fahy and the FDNY logo.

Yonkers motorcycle cops with black bands over their badges led the procession, and bagpipers played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” The procession passed dozens of American flags.

The thousands in attendance saluted as “Amazing Grace” was played.

Firefighters arrive for the funeral of FDNY Deputy Chief Michael J. Fahy on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Yonkers. Fahy died Sept. 27. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle Firefighters arrive for the funeral of FDNY Deputy Chief Michael J. Fahy on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Yonkers. Fahy died Sept. 27. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

After Fahy’s funeral Mass, he is to be buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne in Westchester County.

Fahy, who worked 17 years in the department, was posthumously promoted from battalion chief to deputy chief, the highest civil service promotional achievement in the FDNY, two days after his death on Tuesday. He had passed the exam for deputy chief in 2013 and was on a list for the promotion, the FDNY said.

Fahy, who was born in the Bronx and lived with his family in Tuckahoe in Westchester, was 44.

The explosion may have been caused by a tampered gas main, but police expect to pinpoint the exact cause by the middle of next week. The building in the Kingsbridge section is suspected of housing a marijuana growing operation.

Two men have been charged in the ongoing probe.

Fahy was appointed a firefighter in August 1999 with Engine Company 35 in Harlem. He rose through the ranks as he worked at several firehouses in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Fahy is the 1,145th firefighter to die in the line of duty since 1865, when the FDNY was founded.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Michael, Anna and Cormac; his parents, Thomas J. and Mary C. Giblin Fahy; and three siblings.

With Sarah Armaghan