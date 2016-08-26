Pennsylvania State Police say a missing three-year-old girl apparently taken by her father has been found in New York City.
An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Ava Byrne, who was last seen in Nescopeck Borough around 12:30 a.m., wearing only a diaper. It was canceled Friday afternoon when she was found with her 24-year-old father, Robert Byrne.
The alert requested help finding a vehicle seen travelling westbound, possibly toward Manhattan. Authorities were looking for a silver 2004 Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate.
No other details were immediately available.
-- With Rachel Weiss
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.