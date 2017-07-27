Authorities have found an inmate at Rikers Island who failed to return from recreational activities Wednesday, officials said.
Naquan Hill, 24, was found on the island shortly after midnight, according to the NYPD, which was involved in the search.
The jail facility, which is in the East River and has more than 9,000 inmates, went on lockdown after Rikers staff discovered the inmate was missing at about 7:30 p.m. while doing a head count, officials said.
“This evening, on Rikers Island, it appears an inmate did not return from outdoor recreation,” department spokesman Peter Thorne said.
Hill was being held in the Anna M. Kross Correction Facility on multiple charges of burglary, according to Department of Correction records.
