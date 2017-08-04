A New York City conductor is keeping a smile on commuters' faces by rapping during subway rides.
WABC-TV reports Lemuel Hunter was a few weeks into his job as an operator with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority when he was struck by just how monotonous his work days could be. So, Hunter decided to change his routine by calling out train information in a rapping style.
The melodic MTA operator says commuters enjoy his subway raps. Hunter says he still follows the policies and procedures outlined by his job, but he isn't afraid to make tweaks throughout his day.
For many passengers, Hunter is a welcoming bright spot in an otherwise unpleasant and unreliable subway system.
For Hunter's part, he says putting a smile on someone's face doesn't cost much.
