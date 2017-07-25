MTA chairman Joe Lhota unveiled the agency's plan to "stabilize and modernize" the subway system on Tuesday, including a pilot program to remove some seats on L trains in order to add capacity.

"We're here today because of the deterioration of quality of service and the performance of the New York City subway system," Lhota said before presenting the MTA's short-term, five-point plan to improve service.

The seat reduction pilot program will run on the L train and the Shuttle.

"We want to understand the best way to...reconfigure our cars," Lhota said, adding that other systems in U.S. cities are experimenting with the same idea.

Lhota announced the agency's short-term, five-point plan days ahead of the deadline Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gave the MTA after declaring a state of emergency.

Lhota said there is "no doubt" that the subway system is failing its customers, and the agency's plan has one main focus: the customer.

The announcement follows a rash of service disruptions in recent months, including two derailments, power outages and a track fire.

Cuomo ordered Lhota to draft a “reorganization plan” for the agency within 30 days of when he declared a state of emergency on June 29, 2017, just two days after a derailment in Harlem that injured at least 39 people.

The MTA announced that it would release its plan a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio presented his own recommendations on Monday.

