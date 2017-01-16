The MTA and transit workers union reached a tentative contact agreement, union president John Samuelsen said Monday.
“We won a tentative contract with solid raises, and other strong economic gains, moving transit workers well ahead of inflation and greatly improving their quality of life,” Samuelsen said. “That was our goal. We achieved it.”
Contracts between the MTA and TWU Local 100, which represents thousands of MTA employees, had expired at 12 a.m. Monday.
The parties had not come to an agreement by that midnight deadline.
One of the main topics under negotiation was wage increases.
“At midnight we were still negotiating the economic package and the length of agreement,” Samuelsen said in an earlier statement.
