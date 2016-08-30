A so-called “mystery jogger” seen recently in Howard Beach, Queens, was ruled out as a possible subject in the investigation of the killing of Karina Vetrano after the person voluntarily talked with police on Monday night, a top NYPD official said Tuesday.

The 48-year-old man walked into the 106th Precinct late Monday after Philip Vetrano, the slain woman’s father, said on a radio program that both he and the police wanted to talk with the man in connection with the 30-year-old woman’s death.

Karina Vetrano’s body was found on the night of Aug. 2 in Spring Creek Park.

Police have said she left her home about 5:30 p.m. that day for her usual run and is believed to have entered the park at 161st Avenue and 81st Street, about three blocks from her home on 84th Street in Howard Beach. She is believed to have run west on a path through the park, where she was confronted by an “unknown person or persons,” police have said.

She was strangled and had been battered and sexually abused.

On Monday night, Philip Vetrano questioned the whereabouts of the male jogger, saying during a radio interview with Curtis Sliwa on WABC radio that the man had not been seen since Karina was killed. The father said the man used to run in the neighborhood near Spring Creek Park.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said the male jogger went to the precinct after hearing the broadcast and was discounted as a subject in the probe. The jogger had hurt his knee and has had to refrain from running in recent weeks, Boyce said.

News that the man had surfaced was good news to Philip Vetrano.

“That is great, I just wanted to talk to him. I never said he was a suspect,” he said.

Boyce also noted that DNA taken from Karina Vetrano’s cellphone and her body has been analyzed and has not matched any profiles found in state or national databases. He said that the DNA also has not matched any profiles kept in smaller databases of samples taken from robberies and other crimes for which there are no identified suspects.