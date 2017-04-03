HIGHLIGHTS 5 people injured, with 2 taken to hospital

It’s the 2nd derailment at hub in 2 weeks

The Long Island Rail Road said it expected cancellations and delays on eastbound trains out of Penn Station during Monday’s evening rush hour.

The warning came after a NJ Transit train derailed Monday morning at Penn Station — the second derailment in the terminal in two weeks.

After suspending trains into and out of Penn Station, NJ Transit restored limited service into and out of the Manhattan hub, where one of its trains derailed about 9 a.m.

An FDNY spokesman said that five people were injured in “a slight derailment,” and that two of them were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The LIRR said the brunt of the evening delays would be between 4 and 8 p.m. when the railroad will not have access to all of its usual nine departure tracks at Penn.

Eastbound service out of Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens is expected to be normal, the railroad said.

It added that a list of canceled trains would be posted on its website later in the day.

On March 24, an Amtrak train derailed and sideswiped a NJ Transit train at Penn Station, causing nearly 30 evening LIRR trains from Penn Station to be canceled.