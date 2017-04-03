HIGHLIGHTS ‘New normal’ leaves some commuters frustrated

The Long Island Rail Road canceled 26 trains during the Monday evening rush as commuters continued to be impacted by the morning derailment of a NJ Transit train, officials said.

The LIRR said it planned to cancel 18 trains out of Penn between 4 and 8 p.m., and would have eight others originate at Atlantic Terminal or Jamaica.

The railroad said the cancellations are necessary at the Manhattan hub to allow NJ Transit and Amtrak exclusive use of Tracks 13 to 16, which are typically shared with the LIRR.

“The move means four of the nine Penn Station tracks used by the LIRR for the evening rush hour are not available for use as a result of the derailment,” the LIRR said in a statement. “The remaining LIRR trains from Penn Station could experience delays and crowding.”

The LIRR encouraged riders to consider traveling outside peak hours or to begin their trips at Atlantic Terminal or Hunterspoint Avenue, where schedules should be “near normal.” New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at 34th Street-Penn Station on the 1, 2, 3, A, C and E subway lines.

NJ Transit officials said that about 9 a.m., three middle cars of a 10-car train came off the rails as the train pulled into Penn Station’s Track 9 at a slow speed. Four passengers on the train, which carried 1,200 people, suffered minor injuries, according to NJ Transit.

After suspending trains into and out of Penn Station, NJ Transit restored limited service into and out of the hub.

An FDNY spokesman said five people were injured in “a slight derailment,” and that two of them were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The situation was similar to that from March 24, when an Amtrak Acela Express train bound for Washington partially derailed as it pulled out of Penn Station, scraping the side of an arriving NJ Transit train. The incident cut the LIRR’s rush-hour capacity in half at Penn and resulted in nearly 30 cancellations.

Unlike then, the LIRR got word to its customers early Monday about the potential for major service disruptions during the evening rush—allowing some commuters to leave work early or head to railroad’s two other New York City terminals, in Brooklyn and Long Island City, Queens.

Kim Waymer, of Baldwin, headed home early from her job in a midtown publishing office after receiving an alert from the LIRR’s mobile app about the situation.

“I left my job early last week for the same reason. This is ridiculous,” Waymer, 56 said. “How come they couldn’t get it [the derailment] cleared up by 5?”

Others said they had gotten used to the frequency of LIRR rush-hour service disruptions.

“This is the new normal,” said Harlem schoolteacher Mitchell Travon, 32, of Hempstead, whose train was among those canceled at Penn. “There’s nothing you can really do. It’s the biggest city in the world. Small problems like this happen. You just got to roll with the punches.”