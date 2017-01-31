All NYPD patrol officers will wear body cameras by 2019 under a proposed contract announced Tuesday between the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s largest police union.
The $1.878 billion deal will increase salaries a total of 11 percent over seven years and award officers a yearly bonus of more than 2 percent, officials said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch announced the deal at City Hall. The last contract expired in 2010.
De Blasio described the bonus as a 2.25 percent “differential” for doing neighborhood policing. The differential will go to all 23,000 members of the PBA, including those who aren’t tasked with neighborhood policing.
