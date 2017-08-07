Nearly 16 years after the September 11 attacks, forensic experts have identified another victim of the collapse of the World Trade Center, officials said Monday.
The victim, described as a man whose family wanted his identity kept confidential, is the 1,641st person to be identified, according to a representative for the New York City medical examiners office. A total of 1,112 persons out of a total casualty count of 2,753 lost at the Twin Towers remain unidentified.
Before the latest identification, which occurred through the use of updated DNA techniques, the last identification took place in March 2015.
