Thirty people were injured after a New York Water Taxi crashed into Pier 79 near the Lincoln Tunnel, according to FDNY officials.
The boat collided with the pier just after 4 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said. Victims were being treated at the scene and the injuries ranged from minor to serious, the FDNY said. None of them are life threatening, he added.
It's not immediately clear whether the injured were passengers of the boat.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.