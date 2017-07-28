Thirty people were injured after a New York Water Taxi crashed into Pier 79 near the Lincoln Tunnel, according to FDNY officials.

The boat collided with the pier just after 4 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said. Victims were being treated at the scene and the injuries ranged from minor to serious, the FDNY said. None of them are life threatening, he added.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

It's not immediately clear whether the injured were passengers of the boat.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

 

 