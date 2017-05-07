Newsday won six New York Emmy awards for video/multimedia packages Saturday night, including looks inside a West Babylon church rebounding from a fire and Nassau County’s last trailer park.

The New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the winners at a ceremony at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our Newsday team — their work told many important stories for the people of Long Island,” said Debby Krenek, co-publisher of Newsday.

Newsday’s winning entries in the 60th annual competition were:

  • “Restoring St. Nicholas Church” in the Religion: News/Feature category: Chuck Fadely.
  • “The Last Trailer Park” in the Societal Concerns: Program/Special category: Jeffrey Basinger, Raychel Brightman, Richard Brightman, Robert Cassidy, Jessica Kelley, Arnold Miller, Christopher Ware.
  • “Out of the Shadows,” examining Negro League Baseball, in the Nostalgia Program category: Basinger, Jim Baumbach, Raychel Brightman, Matthew Cassella, Chris Cassidy, Robert Cassidy, Susan Elder, Fadely, Gregory Inserillo, Kelley, Miller, Ware.
  • “Chris Weidman: Father and Fighter,” featuring the mixed martial arts fighter from Baldwin, in the Interactivity category: Basinger, Anthony Carozzo, Cassella, Robert Cassidy, Mark LaMonica, TC McCarthy, Miller.

Basinger also won individual awards in the Editor: Sports and Photographer: Sports categories.

Newsday had a record 25 nominations. Last year, the newspaper won 7 Emmys.

News 12 Long Island won four Emmys on Saturday. The station received 21 nominations. News 12 Networks, including New Jersey, Westchester and Connecticut, received a total of 64 nominations.