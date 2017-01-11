A New Jersey fraudster who forged New York Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon’s signature on an office equipment deal to raise money was sentenced to four years in prison in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, officials said.
Michael Conway, 41, of Verona, New Jersey, pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud for using fake leasing agreements to raise more than $4.5 million from an individual investor and a financial company.
The phony deals he used as collateral involved 58 companies, ranging from law firms and hospitals to hotels. He pocketed most of the money he raised, officials said.
In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge William Kuntz ordered Conway to pay $4.7 million in restitution to the victims, said the office of Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Robert Capers.
