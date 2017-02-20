New Yorkers unhappy with President Donald Trump’s policies are using Presidents Day to send a message.

The Not My Presidents Day rally is expected to draw as many as 14,000 people to Columbus Circle Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook event page.

“Donald Trump stands against the progress we have worked hard to enact. He does not represent our interests,” organizers wrote on the Facebook page. “He was voted in by a minority of the American public but governs as if there’s no resistance. But there is -- and on February 20th, we will honor previous presidents by exercising our constitutional right to assemble and peacefully protest everything Donald Trump stands for.”

The rally, which is set to begin at noon, is one of several planned across the country under the same name. More than 20 similar rallies are planned across the country, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The rally will mark a third day of protests in New York City. About 1,000 people gathered in Times Square on Sunday for the I Am Muslim Too rally, which showed support for the Muslim community. And on Saturday, a mock funeral for the presidency was held in Washington Square Park.

A local “Not My President’s Day” demonstration is scheduled for Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the corner of New York State Route 25A and Bennetts Road in Setauket. The event is being organized by Ruth A. Cohen, 78, a Democrat who lives in Lake Grove and said she is a former immigration officer who worked for the federal government.

With Lisa Irizarry.