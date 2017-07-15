GENESEO, N.Y. - The National Warplane Museum in western New York is honoring the role of women in aviation during this weekend's air show.

The Geneseo museum's guests of honor include 100-year-old Dawn Seymour, a member of the Women's Airforce Service Pilots during World War II. Known as WASPs, they ferried warplanes across the United States to free male pilots for combat overseas.

Seymour, from South Bristol in Ontario County, piloted B-17 bombers during the war. The museum is home to one of less than a dozen B-17s still capable of flying.

The air show Saturday and Sunday features flights by such iconic WWII aircraft a B-25 bomber, a P-40 Warhawk fighter built in Buffalo, and the museum's "Whiskey 7," a C-47 transport plane that dropped American paratroopers on D-Day at Normandy.