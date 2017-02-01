A New York City paraprofessional accessed the emergency contact information of kids in her class to sell their families insurance. One sanitation worker used a city truck to haul construction waste from his home. And a supervisor drove a sanitation vehicle to the mall for a 90-minute shopping spree while parked in a handicapped spot.

All were fined by the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board for breaking the rules.

The board on Wednesday released its periodic roundup of city employees who admitted misconduct and agreed to be punished:

n Maria Salazar, assigned to PS 127 in Queens, the insurance saleswoman and paraprofessional, agreed to pay a $600 fine. According to an affidavit she signed describing conduct in February 2016, she called the parents “to facilitate visits to sell the parents Primerica insurance products.” She visited the homes, but “they did not buy anything.”

n Pavel Patrikeyev used a sanitation truck between July and September 2015 on four occasions “to haul construction waste from my personal residence,” according to his affidavit. He was suspended without pay for five days, which amounts to about $1,468.

n Gregory Davis, a sanitation supervisor, went to the Flushing Skyview Mall and parked in a handicapped spot for an hour and 23 minutes. He was suspended for three days, a punishment valued at $1,143.96, according to the board.

Two of the attorneys didn’t return calls seeking comment. One attorney said he couldn’t respond on his client’s behalf because he was on vacation.

Last month, the board announced that it had fined a city exterminator for driving his municipal vehicle to a bar, where he got drunk for seven hours and then caused a multivehicle crash afterward.