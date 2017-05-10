New York City’s ethics panel has fined three city employees for misusing their jobs for personal gain, including Queens’ top official who processes estates of people who die without wills or heirs. That official, Lois Rosenblatt, hired her son’s then-girlfriend for a job in the office, supervised her once the two got engaged and gave her a discretionary pay raise.

Rosenblatt was fined $3,000, according to a disposition she signed that was released by the panel, the Conflicts of Interest Board.

Also punished: an assistant principal at P.S. 30 in the Bronx who dispatched a school volunteer at least 14 times to pick up her grandchild from a preschool in Harlem, and used the volunteer to do baby-sitting. The assistant principal, Maria Martinez, paid a $2,000 fine; and a worker for the Administration for Children’s Services, the city’s child welfare agency, who invoked her job title during a court proceeding “in her personal capacity at an associated family member’s family court case.” She also accessed a confidential abuse and maltreatment database to find out about the status of a family member’s case. The worker, Nicole Campbell, was ordered to serve a six-day suspension, worth $1,339.

Reached by phone Wednesday evening, Rosenblatt declined to comment, pointing to the settlement she signed with the board: “I’m not discussing it further. Thank you very much. Bye.” She hung up.

The other two could not be reached for comment Wednesday.