Investigators from the Manhattan district attorney’s office probing the fundraising practices of Bill de Blasio and his inner circle have interviewed “me and my lawyers,” the New York City mayor acknowledged Wednesday morning.

Under questioning by reporters at an unrelated news conference in Brooklyn, the Democratic mayor said the interview happened several weeks ago. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office did not immediately comment on De Blasio’s statements.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“The Manhattan DA’s office asked for an interview. We did an interview,” de Blasio said.

The DA probe is focusing on whether de Blasio, his team, or both, broke the state election law by getting six-figures’ worth of donations and channeling those contributions through upstate political committees to Democratic hopefuls in a failed attempt to flip control of the State Senate to Democratic hands, according to published reports in December.

De Blasio said he has not testified before the grand jury; nor, he said, has he been notified that he is a target.

De Blasio declined to elaborate Wednesday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Manhattan district attorney’s probe is reportedly one of two grand juries investigating the mayor and his team. Another inquiry is being conducted by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara.