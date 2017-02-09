Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said he’s worried how intensifying snowfall throughout the day will affect New York City commuters and pedestrians, and urged anyone who can, to stay indoors and avoid driving.

“It’s hitting pretty hard,” he said at a Thursday morning news conference on the city’s storm response.

Forecasts predicted a “very fast and very concentrated” snowfall of as much as 14 inches, he said. Vehicles on the road in such conditions, he said, hamper the Sanitation Department’s ability to navigate, clear and salt the streets.

“If there’s lots of cars out there, Sanitation cannot move around and do its work,” the mayor said.

As of 11 a.m., the city’s 2,300 snow-clearing and salting vehicles had plowed about 90 percent of city streets, Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said.

The administration said it is using $21 million more in equipment to clear smaller streets that in past years were difficult for traditional snow vehicles to navigate.

But de Blasio urged people to avoid driving Thursday.

“Don’t drive your car today. It’s real simple. We need you off the streets,” he said. “A lot of cars are swerving and sliding and having trouble stopping because of these conditions.”

De Blasio had ordered school for the city’s 1.1 million public students to be canceled — the seventh snow-related closure of schools in six years.

De Blasio said he closed schools — a move he’s resisted during past storms — due to the expected heavy snowfall. He said he anticipated schools would reopen Friday.

Calvin Drayton, the first deputy commissioner of emergency management, said that at least 14 buses that became stuck in the snow Thursday had to be towed out, and he noted that all runways at Kennedy Airport were closed.

Meanwhile, a Manhattan doorman died Thursday morning during the storm.

Miguel Gonzalez, 59, was shoveling snow in front of the building where he worked, at 333 E. 93rd St. when he slipped and fell through a glass window at 9:30 a.m., the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later, police said.