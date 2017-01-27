The city agreed Friday to pay $8.1 million to two Westchester County men who were shot at by an off-duty cop who got drunk at a City Island bar following a day at the NYPD Rodman’s Neck in-service training center and firing range.
Former officer Brendan Cronin, of Yonkers, was sentenced to 9 years in prison last April by a White Plains judge for shooting at two New Rochelle motorists idling at a stoplight in Pelham — driver Robert Borelli and passenger John Felice, who was hit six times.
Under the settlement, Felice will collect $6.9 million and Borelli will collect $1.275 million. “Settling this case was in the best interests of the city,” said a spokesman for the law department.Story2 men shot by 'black out' drunk cop sue NYPDStoryCop who shot motorists while drunk gets prisonphotosRecent NYC mug shots
Debra Cohen, a lawyer for the two men, said the NYPD needs to address alcohol problems in the ranks. “Stopping the epidemic of excessive drinking by on and off-duty police officers must become a public safety priority for the NYPD,” Cohen said.
Comments
