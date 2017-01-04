NYPD officers fatally shot two men in Brooklyn in separate incidents about six hours apart, police said Wednesday.

A .38-caliber revolver was recovered after officers shot and killed a man who had fired shots into a lounge on Atlantic Avenue near Grand Avenue in Crown Heights about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

“He turned on the officers with the gun in his hand,” Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said early Wednesday at the scene. He said the man did not fire at the officers.

The dead man was identified as Joshua Martino, 18, of Brooklyn.

In Canarsie, a 13-inch knife was recovered after officers shot a man who approached them with a knife when they responded to a call about an emotionally disturbed person in an apartment on East 99th Street about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

They said the man’s sister had called the NYPD and told them he was acting irrationally.

Two officers ordered him to drop the knife, but he refused, police said.

Instead, the man approached the officers, police said. After one officer used a stun gun and it failed to stop him, a second officer opened fire, police said.

The man, identified as James Owens, 63, was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, police said.

No police officer was injured in either incident.

NYPD officers at scene on Atlantic Avenue near Grand Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, early Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, after officers fatally shot a man who had been firing a gun. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne NYPD officers at scene on Atlantic Avenue near Grand Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, early Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, after officers fatally shot a man who had been firing a gun. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

“Luckily, all of our officers are safe,” Monahan said.