Two reputed MS-13 gang members were arrested Thursday in Hempstead and charged in the May murder of a man found shot to death outside a bodega in Queens, an NYPD spokesman said.

The announcement comes on the day when President Donald Trump is to appear in Brentwood to speak about the administration’s commitment to rooting out the violent street gang.

Police said Roberto Abrego Reyes, 23, known as “Splinter,” and Jose Alvarenga Ramirez, 27, known as “Smoker,” were each charged with murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm following their arrests by Queens homicide detectives during the execution of a search-warrant at a residence on Princeton Street.

An NYPD spokesman said five guns — three .9-millimeter handguns, one .22 caliber pistol and an air gun — were also recovered. None of the guns was the murder weapon, the police spokesman said.

The suspects, both of whom are of El Salvadoran descent, face arraignment Friday in Queens.

The murder involved the shooting death of Fernando Gonzalez-Chavez, 39, of Bayside, Queens.

Police said 109th Precinct officers responding to a 911 call at 12:02 a.m. on May 31 found Gonzalez-Chavez unconscious and unresponsive outside a bodega on 162nd Street near Northern Boulevard in Flushing.

Gang-related graffiti was found in the area and the police spokesman said Gonzalez-Chavez had a “13” tattoo on his neck. The spokesman did not immediately explain the tie-in between the suspects and victim.

Police said an EMS crew pronounced Gonzalez-Chavez dead at the scene of a gunshot wound to the chest.