Three people are dead and more are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens Wednesday morning, police said.
The initial crash was between two vehicles in the eastbound lanes near Maurice Avenue around 4:20 a.m., police said. Two or three other vehicles then collided with the first two, cops said.
Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and one person was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, cops said. There are reports of nine people injured, but police did not have a confirmed number.
All eastbound lanes between the 48th Street and Maurice Avenue exits are closed, police said.
