The NYPD has arrested a Brooklyn man in the August killing of jogger Karina Vetrano, after he confessed to the crime and was linked to it through DNA, police said on Sunday.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said the NYPD first spoke to Chanel Lewis, 20, on Thursday and that he was taken into custody on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“It appears to be a chance encounter. There was no stalking,” said Boyce, who said Lewis made “detailed and incriminating statements” about the crime.

Charges were pending and include second-degree murder, assault and sexual assault, Boyce said.

Lewis “freely gave” a DNA swab to police and it was linked scientifically with DNA found in the victim’s body, under her fingernails and at the scene, Boyce said.

“That’s how we made the link,” Boyce said.

Lewis, who lives with his mother and has no criminal history, was reported as a “suspicious” person last May in the area on the Queens/Brooklyn border near where the killing took place. He was given several summonses as a result, Boyce said.

Police were executing a search warrant at Lewis’ home on Sunday, Boyce said.

Lewis was expected to be arraigned late Sunday or Monday, said Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.

Boyce said the arrest was the result of a six-month investigation in which there were more than 250 leads followed and he attributed it to the work of investigators during the three-week crime scene probe in the heat of August.

Vetrano, 30, was strangled on Aug. 2 near her Howard Beach home in Spring Creek Park.

Police had recovered DNA from Vetrano’s body but, before the arrest, could not match it to any profile of convicted offenders in the New York State database.

Her parents, who have been advocating the use of a new DNA technique they hoped would find the killer, were notified of the arrest but were not at the news conference.

The DNA match was made through conventional DNA testing, authorities said.

Just last Thursday Vetrano’s parents held a rally in Howard Beach to ask state lawmakers to step in to get investigators to use an emerging method of DNA analysis in their search for their daughter’s killer.

Familial searching, known as “FS,” is a two-step process that uses probability rankings and analysis of the Y-chromosome to locate possible family members of an unknown suspect if those family members’ profiles already exist in the database.

With Lisa Irizarry