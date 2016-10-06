When NYPD officers from the 104th Precinct stopped by a house in the Glendale section of Queens late Wednesday to check on the well-being of 85-year-old Erika Kraus-Berlin, they were met at the door by her adult grandson, who told them she was home.

“Yes, she is in the upstairs bedroom,’” Christopher Fuhrer, 30, said, according to a police official.

What the officers found upstairs horrified them.

Kraus-Breslin was dead in her bed with multiple layers of plastic bags wrapped around her decomposing body.

A clutter of air fresheners littered the room in what investigators believe was Fuhrer’s attempt to mask the stench of decomposition.

Police charged Fuhrer with not reporting a death to a health officer and improper burial, officials said.

So far, criminality isn’t suspected in Kraus-Berlin’s death, a police official said Thursday. Fuhrer may have been unable to cope with the loss of his grandmother or was in a state of denial, the official said.

He was being held late Thursday at the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood awaiting a court appearance, the NYPD said.

Cops said a family friend, concerned after not hearing from Kraus-Berlin for weeks, first contacted the NYPD.

It was unclear when or how Kraus-Breslin had died, officials said. The city medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy.

Kraus-Breslin bought the semidetached house in 1977 with her husband Henry Breslin, according to city records. Information on her husband was unavailable Thursday.

In 2010, the home was granted to a living trust Kraus-Breslin had set up for her benefit and she also owned property in Arizona, the records show.

Neighbor Tony Guzzardo told reporters Thursday he “used to see her once in a while and then I stopped seeing her.”