A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.
At about 10 p.m., the boy was shot in the lower leg at 760 Eldert Lane near Brooklyn’s border with the Ozone Park section of Queens, police said.
He was taken to Kings County Hospital Center with a nonlife-threatening injury and was in stable condition, police said.
Police said there was no arrest or identified suspects, but they were investigating the shooting and its circumstances.
