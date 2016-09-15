An attack by a man on two NYPD cops in Manhattan Thursday resulted in three police officers and the suspect being taken to the hospital, the NYPD said.

A 4:59 p.m. report said that at 32nd Street and Sixth Avenue, the man had attacked two officers with a sharp object — possibly a meat cleaver — making contact with one of the officers, the department said.

The second officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect. The nature of the suspect’s injury was not clear but witnesses at the scene said he was lying on the ground being worked on my medical personnel.

One of the officers was grazed by a bullet. The second one had an injury from the sharp object and a third officer had undisclosed injuries. The three and the suspect were on their way to Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan, police said.

Rockville Centre lawyer Joseph Sands was in his office nearby when he heard about six pops.

“I heard gunshots from my office, pow, pow, pow, pow,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, I heard sirens.”

“It sounds terrible,” he added. “I’m surprised to hear it anywhere. I just know it from movies.”

Pierre Damico, 62, from New Hyde Park, was shopping on 32nd Street when he heard the shots. He estimated he heard about four or five.

“My heart is still going,” he said. “Everybody just took off. It’s scary. It didn’t sound like a gun either.”

After gunfire rang out, cops and pedestrians took off on foot, said Franchesca Benitez, 26, the manager of Mandee Boutique in the Manhattan mall on the corner of Sixth Avenue and 32nd Street.

“We were getting ready to do a shift change and I heard shots,” she said, estimating about 4 to 6. “I saw everybody running and police running.”

Initially, she said, she thought it was a car crash or even a terrorist attack. She ran to the other Mandee store that is further back in the mall. There, she found employees sheltering in place and trying to hide in dressing rooms.

“It was crazy, it was insane,” she said. “I didn’t know what to think, just commotion.”

Cory Melton was at the corner of 32nd Street and 7th Avenue checking his phone when he heard shots. He said he saw a man on the ground and cops were “working on him.”

“I saw someone being detained on the ground. And he was being worked on,” Melton said. “I didn’t see any blood. I saw bulletholes in the windshield.”

