A Valley Stream woman was killed Friday afternoon after she was hit by a tow truck while walking across a street in Jamaica, Queens, police said.
New York City police on Friday responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of 217th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Queens when they found Donna Hahl, 70, unconscious and unresponsive on the pavement with trauma to her head and body.
A police investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford tow truck was traveling southbound on 217th Street and stopped at a red light and made a left turn onto Jamaica Avenue when the light turned green, striking Hahl as she tried to cross the avenue, police said.
The tow truck driver, Mandip Singh, 29, of Richmond Hill, remained on scene and was taken into custody, police said.
He was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Saturday on a misdemeanor charge of violating right of way and an infraction for failure to exercise due care, according to court records. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court Aug. 24. He is represented by Legal Aid.
The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its investigation, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.