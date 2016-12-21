Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of a suspect in the stabbing of a tourist in midtown on Sunday morning.
Connor Rasmussen, 23, from Washington State, was stabbed in the back of his head on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 46th Street around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.
The suspect fled westbound on East 46th Street, cops said. He is described as 5’10” and in his 30s, they said. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, black sneakers and a black “Jordan” hooded sweatshirt.
Rasmussen was in the city celebrating his recent engagement, his fiancée said. He was treated at Bellevue Hospital Center and returned home on Monday.
