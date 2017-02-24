Police are investigating whether two cases of dismembered homicide victims found in the last decade in New York City are linked to murder suspect Kwauhuru Govan, who was accused this week of killing and butchering a Brooklyn teenager in 2005, a top NYPD official said Friday.

In a briefing with reporters, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said the two additional cases involved “disarticulated body parts” found in Brooklyn and Queens. Detectives are focusing on a time frame from 2004 — when Govan allegedly killed a 17 year-old Brooklyn woman — until he traveled to Florida around 2014.

“We are not even close to making an arrest on that, it is just something we are looking at,” said Boyce, without giving specifics on the New York City body part cases. He did note that one of the bodies was found on the border between Brooklyn and Queens.

A law enforcement official said police wouldn’t release more details because detectives are doing follow-up interviews and don’t want to compromise the investigation.

Earlier in the week, Boyce said investigators were looking at other homicides around the country and indicated there was a strong possibility that Govan could be considered a serial killer.

Govan, 38, was arrested in November and charged with the kidnapping and murder of Sharabia Thomas, 17, of Brooklyn on or about Feb. 11, 2004.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Thomas was last seen leaving her Gates Avenue home on that date. Two days later, her body was found intact inside two laundry bags.

NYPD cold case detectives used DNA evidence to link Govan to Thomas’s death. Officials said Thomas lived about two blocks from Govan.

On Wednesday, court officers dragged a shackled Govan into a Brooklyn courtroom for arraignment on charges he killed and dismembered Rashawn Brazell, 19, in 2005.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

Govan caused such a ruckus in the courtroom that he couldn’t be arraigned and as a result, the indictment in the Brazell case remained sealed. Govan is scheduled to be back in court on March 3.

Brazell’s body parts were found along subway tracks in Brooklyn and elsewhere. He had lived across the street from Govan before his death.

Cops linked Govan to Brazell’s killing through a combination of physical evidence and inconsistent statements he made to detectives, Boyce said Wednesday.