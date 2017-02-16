NYPD officers shot and killed an armed man in an exchange of gunfire in the East New York section of Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said.
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. at 890 Belmont Ave. when police were confronted by an armed man who apparently pointed a gun at the officers, an NYPD spokesman said. There was an exchange of gunfire as the unidentified man fled, according to police.
The suspect was followed to a nearby building he had entered and was found unresponsive in a stairwell and then pronounced dead by responding EMS officials, the spokesman said.
A news conference detailing the incident was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the 75th Precinct, police said.
