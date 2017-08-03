The NYPD released a sketch late Wednesday night of a “person of interest” in connection with a Queens landlord’s death Tuesday, four days after suffering severe burns from an explosive device that detonated when he opened a package.
George Wray, 73, was burned on more than 80 percent of his body Friday after he opened the package outside a home he owned on 222nd Street in Brookville, Queens, police said.
Wray died of his injuries Tuesday at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, the NYPD said.
The person of interest is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 35; 5 feet, 11 inches tall; weighing 160 pounds; and having dark-colored eyes and a mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477.
