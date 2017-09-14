NYPD body camera videos released Thursday showed a deadly confrontation in which cops tried to coax a Bronx man into dropping a knife and then shot him when he raised his other hand with what appeared to be a gun with a laser sight.

The video release was the first of a fatal police involved shooting under the body camera program that kicked off in April.

The graphic 16-minute video compilation of the Sept. 6, 2017, case, in which officers shot and killed Miguel Richards, 31, in what started out as a wellness check after his landlord reported not seeing him for a couple of days.

The video released Thursday was derived from recordings from the body cameras of four officers, two who initially responded and two others who later arrived with a Taser.

“Drop the knife, put your hand up, drop that knife, I don’t want to shoot you, drop that knife,” said NYPD Officer Mark Fleming of the 47th Precinct during the initial moments as he and follow officer Redmond Murphy confronted the knife-wielding Richards in the bedroom of his apartment.

“I don’t want to shoot you,” Fleming said a number of times.

Richards didn’t say a word during the confrontation and ignored requests by Fleming, Murphy and a neighbor to drop the knife. Police officials said Richards was asked 44 time to drop the knife and six times to drop a gun held in his right hand.

“Dude, put your hands up dude, I am pleading to you,” said the unidentified neighbor.

Two other officers arrived at the scene with a Taser after Fleming and Murphy requested assistance.

The recording showed in the final moments Richards raising his right hand, which held what turned out to be a toy gun that flashed a red laser dot at the officers. It was then that the cops simultaneously fired the Taser and handguns.

The video showed Richards falling at the foot of the bed in space by an apartment wall.

A total of 16 rounds were fired by police and Richards was dead at the scene.