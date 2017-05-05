Police are searching for the man responsible for the beating, robbery and sexual assault of a German tourist in west Harlem, officials said Friday.

The suspect, described as approximately 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, was captured on surveillance video accosting the 31-year-old woman in front of 219 W. 146th St. at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce.

Boyce said the attacker told the victim: “I have a gun, give me your bag.”

He grabbed the bag, pushed her to the ground and punched her several times, Boyce said.

The victim was then sexually assaulted on the street, he said.

A police official said the woman, who was visiting John Jay College and staying at a nearby Airbnb location, lost several teeth in the attack.

Police have made an arrest in a similar attack on a 35-year-old woman that occurred on April 24 at around 4 a.m. in the vicinity of W. 145th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.

The robber, claiming to have a gun, demanded the woman’s bag and then punched her when she screamed, Boyce said.

Investigators tracked down the suspect, whose identify was not immediately released, after he used the victim’s credit card, police said.