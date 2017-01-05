Police took a second man into custody Thursday in connection with a confrontation with cops on Staten Island earlier in the day which led to the shooting of one of the suspects, the NYPD said.

A search of several hours led to the arrest of Jonathan Derbyshire, 24, who police had been seeking since about 1 a.m. Thursday after his associate, Patrick Allen, also 24, fired at officers investigating a 911 call of gunshots, the NYPD said. Allen was taken into custody earlier, after being shot and wounded by police during the confrontation.

Allen and Derbyshire were spotted by a uniformed sergeant and officer on Androvette Street, near Arthur Kill Road, at about 1:10 a.m., police said.

As police approached, Derbyshire took off into the woods, police said. Allen, who was wearing a heavy ballistic vest, then pointed a 9 mm Glock 26 at the officers, police said.

The officers fired at Allen, hitting him three times in the leg and once in the arm, NYPD Assistant Chief Edward Delatorre said. He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition. The Glock was recovered at the scene, police said.

Neither police officer was seriously injured in the incident, officials said.

Derbyshire was considered “armed and dangerous” after cops recovered an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a hunting knife they believe he dropped in the woods, police said.

“It appears at this time — it’s still under investigation — that they were hanging out in a house near the location and went out into the wooded area to test-fire some guns,” NYPD chief of patrol Terence Monahan told reporters Thursday after the swearing in of a class of new recruits at the police academy.

A law enforcement source, who didn’t want to be named, said cops initially were concerned that the original 911 call causing officers to respond to a wooded area might have been a set up for an ambush. But investigators checked the original call and determined it to be genuine.

NYPD commissioner James P. O’Neill said detectives were trying to find out why the suspects were so heavily armed.

“They’re firing firearms within city limits. It’s very dangerous,” said O’Neill.

Allen and Derbyshire had what the source described as minor arrest records. Charges were pending against them.

This is the third police-involved shooting this week. Police fatally shot two men in separate incidents in Brooklyn on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

With Chau Lam