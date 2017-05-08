Police are searching for a convicted sex offender from Brooklyn who is suspected of being behind the brutal robbery and sex assault of a German tourist last week in Manhattan, as well as two other robberies, a top NYPD official said Monday.

Wanted in connection with the crimes is Keon Robinson, 28, the man police believe is shown on video images carrying out the early morning May 4 attack on the tourist on West 146th Street, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

Follow up investigation and examination of other evidence from two other attacks — one on April 24 and another on April 27 — have led detectives to believe Robinson was also involved, said Boyce.

“He is a level three sex offender,” said Boyce of Robinson, noting that the suspect had ended his parole from an earlier conviction in January. Boyce said Robinson is believed to have injured his hand in the attack of the tourist and left a trail of blood, including some in a building he entered after the attack.

“We have DNA from the elevator he went into on 147th Street,” said Boyce, adding that the genetic sample is being analyzed now.

Last week police took into custody another 28-year-old Bronx man in the attack on the tourist but have since released him after he provided an alibi, Boyce said.