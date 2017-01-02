An early morning shooting on Monday in Queens has resulted in the first NYC homicide of 2017, police said.

Police responded to a call shortly after 3:20 a.m. in Ozone Park, at 104-35 124th St., finding two men with gunshot wounds: a 31-year-old, with wounds to the chest, and a 24-year-old, with wounds to his back. The shooting appears to have happened during an attempted robbery, police said.

The men were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, the NYPD said, where Rocky Kalisaran of Brooklyn was declared dead. The 24-year-old man, police said, is in stable condition.

Cops said they have identified a male suspect, but he has not been apprehended. No weapons were recovered at the scene, the NYPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

