A pair of double shootings early Friday in Queens and Brooklyn left two men dead and two others injured, according to the NYPD.

In the Queens incident, police responded to a 911 call made about 1:30 a.m. to the corner of Beach Channel Drive and Hassock Street to find Kamir Shine, 28, of Far Rockaway with apparent gunshot wounds to the chest and hip.

Police said Shine, a reputed member of the Bloods gang, died at St. Johns Hospital about a half-hour after he was found.

At around the same time, officials said Nassau County police responded to reports of a male shot in front of 86 St. George Place, about 1,000 feet away, and found Kadeem Shine, 25, also a reputed gang member and from Far Rockaway, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Information about his condition and his relationship to Kamir Shine wasn’t available.

Police aren’t sure of the motive but believe it may be gang-related.

About two hours after the Beach Channel Drive incident, police found two men shot at the corner of Parade Place and Parkside Avenue in the Prospect Park section of Brooklyn.

David Tyler, 42, of Brooklyn, also known as Daryl Tyler, suffered gunshot wounds to the face, neck and arm, and died at Maimonides Hospital, police said.

Another man who was not identified was wounded in the back and taken to Kings County Hospital. Police believe the shooting was in retaliation for a prior robbery.

An NYPD spokesman late Friday said there have been no arrests in either case.