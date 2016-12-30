Police in New York City are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect who escaped from a Greenwich Village hospital where he was supposed to be under police guard.
The NYPD is actively searching for 31-year-old Daniel Ortiz, who slipped past officers and fled the Lenox Hill Healthplex around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Ortiz was initially taken into custody on petit larceny charges. An NYPD spokesman declined to say what he stole or where he was arrested.
Ortiz was wearing a dark-colored peacoat with no shirt underneath at the time of his escape. Shackles were attached to one of his legs.
Police say Ortiz is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown curly hair, and walks with a noticeable limp.
