The NYPD is planning to surround the Times Square New Year’s celebration with more than 150 trucks to protect the expected 2 million revelers from a Nice- or Berlin-style attack.

Assigned to the revelry are 65 sand-filled trucks and 100 other so-called blocker vehicles from the Sanitation Department — in addition to nearly 7,000 NYPD officers — positioned to stop an attacker from driving into the crowd, officials said Thursday at a news conference.

Similar precautions are being taken at other New Year’s events across the city, including at Coney Island and Central Park, said NYPD Chief of Department Carlos Gomez, who outlined the city’s steps Thursday at a news conference.

“As we formulated this year’s plan, we paid close attention to world events and we learned from those events,” Gomez said. “And this year, due to the terrorist attacks in Nice, France, and in Berlin, Germany, we’ve enhanced our security measures.”

July’s attack in Nice, on a Bastille Day event, killed 86 people and injured more than 400 when a driver purposefully drove a cargo truck through the crowd. The death toll was 12 in Berlin this month when a truck attacker intentionally drove a semitrailer into a crowded Christmas market, injuring nearly 50 others.

Officials said there is no specific threat directed at New York City, where the annual ball drop at midnight heralding the new year is televised across the world.

“New Year’s Eve, we expect as per usual over a million people,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “I’m not quite sure why a million people want to stand in the freezing cold for a long, long period of time but they do, and we’ll be ready for them.”

Crowds are expected to begin filling the 65 pens — each holding about 3,000 people — stretching to 59th Street as early as 8 a.m. Saturday, Gomez said. Police officers are planning to require everyone entering Times Square to go through a metal detector and be screened for radiation. Umbrellas, alcohol and big bags are banned.

Cops are also planning to sweep nearby hotels, theaters and parking garages.

In a break with past years, when crosstown streets like 57th and 59th were periodically open to traffic, the city is planning to ban all vehicles from those thoroughfares.